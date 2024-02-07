PR vs JSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 2024 Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings In South Africa, 9PM IST, Feb 07

In the SA20 cricket tournament, Joburg Super Kings have advanced to the Eliminator match, securing the 4th position in the league stages. Leus du Plooy has been their standout batsman, accumulating 299 runs, while Lizaad Williams leads their bowling attack with 15 wickets. In their recent victory against Durban Super Giants, the latter posted a formidable total of 203 runs, propelled by notable performances from JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, and Heinrich Klaasen. However, Joburg Super Kings chased down the target comfortably, thanks to an outstanding opening partnership of 102 runs between du Plooy and Faf du Plessis, eventually winning by 7 wickets, with Moeen Ali also contributing.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals have also qualified for the Eliminator match, securing the 3rd position. Jos Buttler has been their top run-scorer with 398 runs, while Lungi Ngidi leads their bowling attack with 13 wickets. In their previous match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals posted a modest total of 159 runs, with Dane Vilas and Wihan Lubbe making significant contributions. However, Sunrisers Eastern Cape chased down the target successfully, despite a slow start from Jordan Hermann and Dawid Malan. Aiden Markram and Patrick Kruger took charge, guiding their team to victory with 5 wickets in hand. Both teams are now gearing up for the Eliminator match, with Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals looking to secure a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

Match Details

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Eliminator The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - SA20, 2024

9:00 PM

03:30 PM GMT / 05:30 PM LOCAL

PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (C)

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, Mitchell Van Buuren

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger(VC)

PR vs JSK Possible Playing XIs

Paarl Royals

Jos Buttler (wk), JJ Roy, WJ Lubbe, M Van Buuren, DA Miller (C), DJ Vilas, AL Phehlukwayo, BC Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, N Peter, John Turner

Joburg Super Kings

JL du Plooy, F du Plessis (C), RR Hendricks, WL Madsen, MM Ali, D Ferreira (wk), DAJ Bracewell, AD Galiem, LB Williams, N Burger, Imran Tahir

PR vs JSK Full Squads

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon, John Turner, Evan Jones, Nqaba Peter, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann