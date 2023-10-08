Prankster Jarvo Interrupts IND Vs AUS World Cup Match, ANGRY Virat Kohli Tells Him To Leave Ground; See PIC

A controversy erupted even before the start of the India Vs Australia match at the Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. It was due to the popular and controversial prankster Jarvo 69. He breached the security at the stadium and ran on to the pitch to join the Indian team players who were busy taking their fielding positions. Jarvo has previously too done such acts, causing delays in the match.

A pic went viral as soon as Jarvo ran on to the ground. The photo includes India batter Virat Kohli asking Jarvo to leave the field. Jarvo was wearing the Indian cricket team jersey to confuse the organisers and the security.

Take a look at the pic of Jarvo interupting the game:

Who is Jarvo 69?

Jarvo 69 calls himself a prankster. His bread and butter is interrupting matches across sports by invading the field of play. Pitch invasions are common in the game of cricket as well. Fans do it to meet their favourite cricketers. We have seen in the past of fans breaching the security to touch the feet of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But Jarvo does not fall in the same category. He does it for social media and gan views on such pitch invasion videos.

Jarvo had previously interrupted the Test matches between England and India in 2021. Back then, he entered the ground wearing the Indian jersey and had been lifted off by the security officials. The second time he had done it again, entering the stadium as a batter.

He is known as Daniel Jarvis on social media and also has a YouTube account with the name bmwjarvo.

Coming to the match, Kohli started it off with a stunning catch, which also made him the most successful catcher for India at the World Cups. Fielding in the slips, Kohli dived to his wrong side to complete a safe catch which led to dismissal of Mitchell Marsh, who could have been dangerous at the start of the innings. Earlier, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the hot conditions of Chennai.