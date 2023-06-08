topStoriesenglish2619390
PRASIDH KRISHNA

Prasidh Krishna Gets Married To Rachana; Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Attend Wedding

India and Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna got married on Thursday (June 8).

Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India cricketer Prasidh Krishna tied the knot with his fiance Rachana in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony with many star players like Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Krishnappa Gowtham present for the marriage ceremony.

Krishna, 27 years of age is currently recovering from injury after missing out on the IPL 2023 season. Pictures of him and his wife went viral on social media after fellow cricketers wished them on the internet.

“Congratulations Skiddyy," wrote Iyer on his Instagram story, resharing Gowtham’s post who also congratulated the couple.

