President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Motera Stadium ahead of India vs England Test

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (February 24) will inaugurate the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where the third test between India and England will kick-off.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present on the occasion. The president is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He attended the third convocation of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) at Gandhinagar as the chief guest on Tuesday.

Spread over 63 acres, the Motera stadium has been billed to be the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000. It houses 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic-level swimming pool, an indoor academy, four dressing rooms for athletes, and food courts.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines of the government, only 50 per cent of the full capacity of spectators will be allowed in the stadium.

The third match of the four-match Test series will be played in the day-night format with the pink ball. The series is currently leveled at 1-1. England won the first match in Chennai, while the hosts avenged that loss in the following game.

Live TV