हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Motera Cricket Stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Motera Stadium ahead of India vs England Test

Spread over 63 acres, the Motera stadium has been billed to be the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000. It houses 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic-level swimming pool, an indoor academy, four dressing rooms for athletes, and food courts.

President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Motera Stadium ahead of India vs England Test

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (February 24) will inaugurate the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where the third test between India and England will kick-off.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present on the occasion. The president is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He attended the third convocation of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) at Gandhinagar as the chief guest on Tuesday.

Spread over 63 acres, the Motera stadium has been billed to be the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000. It houses 76 corporate boxes, an Olympic-level swimming pool, an indoor academy, four dressing rooms for athletes, and food courts.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines of the government, only 50 per cent of the full capacity of spectators will be allowed in the stadium. 

The third match of the four-match Test series will be played in the day-night format with the pink ball. The series is currently leveled at 1-1. England won the first match in Chennai, while the hosts avenged that loss in the following game.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Motera Cricket StadiumIndia vs EnglandPresident Ram Nath Kovind
Next
Story

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Streaming, When and where to watch, Match Details

Must Watch

PT20M20S

Bengal Chale Hum: Watch political report from Northern Kolkata