Prithvi Shaw is ready to play 2nd New Zealand Test, confirms Ravi Shastri

Ahead of the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday confirmed that young batsman Prithvi Shaw is absolutely fit and ready to go in the Christchurch match after recently missing out a training session.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old missed his side's recent training session due to a swelling on his left foot.

However, Shastri has now allayed any injury concerns for Shaw, saying he is ready to go against New Zealand in the second Test.

"Prithvi is ready to go," Shastri said in a press conference on the eve of the second Test.

Notably, Shaw has opened the batting for India in the absence of Rohit Sharma alongside Mayank Agarwal in the first Test in Wellington. However, he failed to click the bat and was caught by Trent Boult for 16.

Following the Test, Shaw came under scrutiny for his technique and lack of adjustments to his game in the conditions.

But Shastri believes everyone needs to adapt to New Zealand conditions and not just Shaw.

"Everyone has to adapt to these conditions. No two conditions will be the same. The pitch on day one in England or New Zealand will be different from what it is in India on the opening day. So, everyone has to adapt. Why only Prithvi? Everyone," Shastri said.

Though Shastri did not inform the Playing XI for the second Test, he did confirm that the selectors will take call on whether to pick Ravichandran Ashwin pr Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday morning.

"Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin, we will take that call tomorrow in the morning," Shastri said.

The visitors had opted for Ashwin ahead of Jadeja in the opening Test and the off-spinner could only manage to bag three wickets in the two innings.

Shastri admitted that Ashwin is undoubtedly a world-class bowler, but added that they would make the decision on whom to pick considering the right conditions.

"He is a world-class bowler. There is no doubt about it but we have to make sure we pick the right side for the right conditions and see what a player can bring to the table. I think he has bowled well over the years. If anything, he will be disappointed with the way he has batted. He will want to improve on his batting in the time come," he said.

India lost the opening Test by 10 wickets at the hands of New Zealand to go 0-1 down in the three-match series.

The two sides will play the second Test from February 29 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.