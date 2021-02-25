Prithvi Shaw smashes whirlwind double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

India and Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw joined a rare club of double centurions in List A cricket on Thursday (February 25). The Delhi Capitals opener Shaw is batting on unbeaten 200, scored off 142 balls, against Puducherry -- reaching his maiden double ton in 45th over of the innings.

Shaw went on to score 227 not out in Mumbai's total of 457/4 in 50 overs -- becoming the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy, surpassing Sanju Samson who had scored 212 against Goa in the 2019-20 season. Shaw's knock came of 152 balls and was studded with 31 fours and five sixes.

Shaw, who now has 6 centuries in List A cricket, had a previous highest score of 150 - for India A against New Zealand A - prior to this knock. By doing so, he has become the 8th Indian batsman to score a double-century in List A cricket. The list is topped by Sachin Tendulkar, who was the first batsman to achieve the landmark at the highest level, who achieved this on February 24 in 2010 with Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shikhar Dhawan and Karn Kaushal following him.

The Mumbai opener was dropped from the Indian team after scoring 0 and 4 in the Pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide last year. Shaw, who scored an unbeaten 105 in their last Vijay Hazare Trophy match, continued his fine form by completing a century against Puducherry off just 65 balls. The young man took another 67 balls to complete his second hundred.

Shaw has now become the second batsman from Mumbai after Yashasvi Jaiswal to complete a double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jaiswal hit 203 against Jharkhand in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy -- becoming the youngest batsman to score a double century in this tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav hammers 50-ball century

At the other end, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who got a maiden call-up to the Indian senior side last week, smashed a century off just 50 balls. Yadav was finally dismissed for 133 off just 58 balls with four sixes and 22 fours.

Mumbai's score of 457/4 was also the highest team total in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, surpassing Jharkhand's 422/9 achieved last week.