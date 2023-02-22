On Tuesday, social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car and manhandling him, accused him and his friends of sexually assaulting her. In an interview with news agency ANI, Sapna denied requesting selfies from the cricketer and rejected all allegations against her, stating that they did not attack anyone or ask for money. She also accused Shaw and his friends of outraging her modesty and attacking her with a deadly weapon. According to her, her private parts were touched, and she was hit with a baseball bat while trying to rescue her friend.

ANI quoted her in a statement, "We didn't beat anyone, nor did we ask for money…or selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video…they were beating my friend."

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat following an argument with Sapna and her friend Shobit Thakur after the cricketer reportedly refused to click more selfies with them. The Oshiwara Police arrested Gill on Thursday and booked seven others for allegedly trying to intimidate Shaw and threatening to implicate him in a false case. Sapna's lawyer stated that a criminal complaint had been registered against Shaw and others for illegal acts of molesting and outraging her modesty. Four people, including Sapna, were granted bail by a Mumbai court, which rejected the police plea seeking an extension of their remand by four days to recover the baseball bat and the vehicle used in the alleged crime.

"I went there and stopped them. My friend tried to make a video to show the proof. They beat me with a baseball after I tried to save my friend. One or two people hit me and touched my private parts, and even slapped me," she told ANI.

The case has drawn attention to the dangers of social media and the increasing number of incidents involving influencers and their fans. It highlights the need for responsible behaviour and mutual respect between public figures and their followers. The allegations made by both parties are serious and require a thorough investigation to establish the truth. The incident is a reminder that violence and harassment have no place in any form, and the law should be enforced to protect individuals from such acts.

"A criminal complaint has been registered against Prithvi Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh and others (not known to complainant) for illegal acts of molesting and outraging the modesty of Sapna Gill under sections 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 of IPC, "Sapna’s lawyer told ANI.