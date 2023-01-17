PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 10 PRL vs DUR in Boland Park, Paarl, 5PM IST, January 17
David Miller-led Paarl Royals (PRL) will host the Durban Super Giants (DUR) in Match No. 10 of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday (January 17) at Boland Park in Paarl. The Royals have played three matches this season and have won one game so far while the Super Giants have won two out of three games and are placed in the third position in the points table.
Both teams played their previous game against each other. The Super Giants defeated the Royals by 27 runs at home after posting a total of 216/4 wickets in 20 overs.
Two quickfire half centuries from Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen helped Durban’s Super Giants register a comfortable 27-run win over the Paarl Royals. The Super Giants batters took the attack to the opposition, especially Klaasen, who went on to score the quickest fifty of the tournament (19 balls) that was laced with six sixes.
For the Royals, former England captain Eoin Morgan came up with a brilliant 64 off 37 balls while chasing but the knock went in vain. Miller’s side will be eyeing revenge at home.
Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants SA20 Match No. 10 Details
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
Date & Time: January 17, 5pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.
Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
Batters: Eoin Morgan, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen
All-rounders: E Jones, Dwaine Pretorious, Wiaan Mulder
Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, P Subrayen, Reece Topley
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers
Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants Match No. 10 Predicted 11
Paarl Royals: David Miller (C), Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, E Jones, W Lubbe, F Adams, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, I Manack
Durban Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, P Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Quinton de Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj
