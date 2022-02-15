PSL 2022: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings crash out after one-run loss to Islamabad United

Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings have crashed out of the race for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 play-offs spot after losing their seventh successive match of the season in an incredibly dramatic game against Islamabad United on Monday (February 14) night at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After a heroic fightback by Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram (108-run sixth-wicket stand), the 2020 champions needed a mere eight runs (191 target) off the final over bowled by pacer Waqas Maqsood.

Despite conceding a boundary off the second ball, the experienced left-armer Waqas kept his nerves as he dismissed Imad and Jordan Thompson before running out Chris Jordan off the last ball as the Kings lost by one run, finishing at 190/8.

We know you were thinking of a super over. This was just as thrilling. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #IUvKK pic.twitter.com/DJSBdgQAnq — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2022

Imad played a sensational 55-run knock (six fours and three sixes) but got out with his side at the cusp of a much-needed win. Kings’ 19-year-old recruit Qasim who recently captained Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 fought with great courage and took full advantage of three dropped chances in his unbeaten 51 off 26 (six fours, one six).

Kings had scored 47 off the previous three overs having started the 17th needing 55 runs to win but Waqas’ incredible final over extinguished their hopes of staying in the hunt for a playoff berth. Waqas finished with three wickets for 34 from his four overs.

United have now consolidated their third position on the points table with eight points from seven games (four wins, three defeats). Kings remain winless and at the bottom of the six-team table, they are the first team to lose seven successive PSL matches in a single season.

Brief Scores: Islamabad United 191/7 (Shadab Khan 34, Faheem Ashraf 29 n.o.; Imad Wasim 2/30) bt Karachi Kings 190/8 (Imad Wasim 55, Qasim Akram 51 n.o.; Waqas Maqsood 3/34)

(with ANI inputs)