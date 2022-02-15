हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan Super League 2022

PSL 2022: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings crash out after one-run loss to Islamabad United

Needing eight to win off the final over, Karachi Kings fell one-run short against Islamabad United and ended their chances of reaching the PSL 2022 playoffs.

PSL 2022: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings crash out after one-run loss to Islamabad United
Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam (left) and Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan. (Source: Twitter)

Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings have crashed out of the race for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 play-offs spot after losing their seventh successive match of the season in an incredibly dramatic game against Islamabad United on Monday (February 14) night at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After a heroic fightback by Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram (108-run sixth-wicket stand), the 2020 champions needed a mere eight runs (191 target) off the final over bowled by pacer Waqas Maqsood.

Despite conceding a boundary off the second ball, the experienced left-armer Waqas kept his nerves as he dismissed Imad and Jordan Thompson before running out Chris Jordan off the last ball as the Kings lost by one run, finishing at 190/8.

Imad played a sensational 55-run knock (six fours and three sixes) but got out with his side at the cusp of a much-needed win. Kings’ 19-year-old recruit Qasim who recently captained Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 fought with great courage and took full advantage of three dropped chances in his unbeaten 51 off 26 (six fours, one six).

Kings had scored 47 off the previous three overs having started the 17th needing 55 runs to win but Waqas’ incredible final over extinguished their hopes of staying in the hunt for a playoff berth. Waqas finished with three wickets for 34 from his four overs.

United have now consolidated their third position on the points table with eight points from seven games (four wins, three defeats). Kings remain winless and at the bottom of the six-team table, they are the first team to lose seven successive PSL matches in a single season.

Brief Scores: Islamabad United 191/7 (Shadab Khan 34, Faheem Ashraf 29 n.o.; Imad Wasim 2/30) bt Karachi Kings 190/8 (Imad Wasim 55, Qasim Akram 51 n.o.; Waqas Maqsood 3/34)

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan Super League 2022PSL 2022Karachi KingsBabar AzamWaqas MaqsoodIslamabad UnitedShadab Khan
Next
Story

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra from 1.40 PM IST February 15

Must Watch

PT7M23S

DNA: 14 February - Day to remember immortal love of Pulwama martyrs