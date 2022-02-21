हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan Super League 2022

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan powers Multan Sultans to new record with nine wins as Islamabad United make playoffs

Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be playing the HBL PSL 2022 playoffs. The Sultans will play the Qualifier with either Qalandars or Zalmi on Wednesday (February 23). 

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan en route to scoring a half-century against Islamabad United in a PSL 2022 match. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions Multan Sultans produced another stellar all-round performance to finish the double-league round-robin stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 with a staggering nine wins out of 10 matches (most for any teams in the group stage in an HBL PSL edition). The Sultans defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in front of a packed Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (February 20) night, despite their defeat, United, the 2016 and 2018 champions confirmed a place in the play-offs.

United won the toss and opted to bat first, their batters though failed to do justice to the decision made by the captain Asif Ali on a sluggish pitch. United who has had multiple recent injuries to deal with had to field a largely inexperienced side.

Debutant Mohammad Huraira (2) was the first to go. Liam Dawson scored 22 off 11 balls (five fours) but his departure with the total at 36 triggered a collapse. The Sultans squeezed the United middle and lower order as from 36 for one they slipped to 77/7.

The Sultans spinning duo of Asif Afridi and Imran Tahir (player of the match) maintained their stranglehold in the middle overs. The seasoned Imran produced an outstanding and miserly spell of 4-0-8-2.

Asif took two for 21 in his four overs. Pacer Musa Khan with 26 runs (21 balls, two fours, two sixes) was the top-scorer in United’s drab effort. Their total of 105/7 is the lowest team total in the PSL 7.

Sultans, Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and United will be playing the HBL PSL 2022 playoffs. Sultans will play the Qualifier with either Qalandars or Zalmi on Wednesday (February 23). The Qalandars are favourites to finish number two but a big defeat in their final group match to Zalmi on Monday (February 21) can push them to three and Zalmi to the second spot. United will be playing Eliminator 1 against Qalandars or Zalmi on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Islamabad United 105/7 (Muhammad Musa 26 n.o., Liam Dawson 22; Imran Tahir 2/8) lost to Multan Sultans 111/4 in 17.2 ovs (Mohammad Rizwan 51 n.o., David Willey 28; Liam Dawson 3/16)

(with ANI inputs)

