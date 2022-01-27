हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi out of tournament for first four games after testing positive for Covid

Afridi won`t be participating in the initial matches of Quetta Gladiators and will likely join the squad for the Lahore leg.

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi out of tournament for first four games after testing positive for Covid
(Source: Twitter)

Shahid Afridi, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in this year`s Pakistan Super League (PSL), has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The former Pakistan captain will quarantine himself at home following PCB`s protocols and will be reintegrated into the squad after a negative test.

Giving update on Covid, he wrote on Twitter, "I have unfortunately tested positive but have no symptoms at all. InshALLAH hope to recover soon, test negative and rejoin QG as soon as possible. Good luck to all teams in #HBLPSL7 I'm committed to giving it my all in my last PSL edition."

Afridi won`t be participating in the initial matches of Quetta Gladiators and will likely join the squad for the Lahore leg. Afridi has rejoined the bio-secure bubble of the PSL season seven after he left it due to personal and health issues. He went for a medical check-up on Wednesday morning after feeling pain in his back during a practice session on Tuesday night but returned at night.

As per reports, Afridi will serve seven-day quarantine before joining Gladiators again. He is expected to miss a minimum of four league games. 

Afridi said that he went out of the bubble and will complete the required three-day quarantine period, after which he will join the Quetta`s squad. The all-rounder had asked the franchise management to excuse him from the bio-secure bubble due to personal and health issues, sources informed Geo News. The sources familiar with the matter told that Afridi has told the management that he is suffering from back pain and that a relative of his wife has passed away.

This year's PSL, set to begin on Friday at the National Stadium, Karachi, will be Afridi`s last event.

With IANS inputs

