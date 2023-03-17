PSL 2023: Hasan Ali Copies Yuzvendra Chahal's Iconic Pose; Gets Trolled By Fans

Pakistan and Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali, following in the foot steps of his friend from India Yuzvendra Chahal, tried to copy his iconic pose in the Eliminator 1 clash vs Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, March 16. Chahal became an instant meme when he was caught by cameras during a match, resting outside the ropes, looking all relaxed and calm as if he was lying on a beach. He was the 12th man in that game and was lying with the drinks for the players near the ropes. The photo had gone viral back then and even today, it is used to make memes. Hasan Ali too tried to pull off the same pose in PSL clash.

Check out Hasan Ali's pose below.

Hasan faced some trolling too. The photo was shared by PSL's twitter account and in replies, many Pakistani fans posted their reactions. The fact that Hasan went for 37 runs from his 4 overs in that all-important clash also did not go down well with the Pakistani fans, who are very emotional with their cricket.

Islamabad United lost the match vy 12 runs, meaning their tournament came to an end on Thursday. They won the toss and decided to bowl first, a decision which surprised many. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub took Zalmi off to a quick start. United bowlers did make a comeback and curtailed them to 183 for 8, but the job was still not done.

Zalmi got off to a good start with the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in just the second over. However, Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood began firing and soon United were 128 for 1 at end of the 14th over. The target was very close before Zalmi bowlers effected another comeback in the match and picked quick wickets. Eventually, Shadab Khan's side made just 171 for 2 at the end of the 20 overs.