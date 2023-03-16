ISL vs PSZ, 1st Eliminator Match PSL 2023 Highlights And Scorecard: Peshawar Zalmi Win, Set Up Eliminator 2 Clash With Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 1st Eliminator Match PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The winner of today's match will play the Eliminator 2 tomorrow against Lahore Qalandars for a spot in the final
PSL 2023 is almost nearing its end with Eliminator 1 scheduled to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United which will also see a mini battle taking place between Babar Azam and Shabad Khan. The loser of this game will be knocked out of the tournament. The winner goes on to play Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 on Friday at Lahore. Multan Sultans are waiting for either of these 3 teams in the final which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 19.
Zalmi had finished on number 4 in he round-robin stage and all eyes will be on the performance of Babar as he aims to take the side to the final. For Zalmi to win the competition, they need to win 3 matches on the run. Same goes for Islamad United too. From Zalmi, the key players to watch out for will be Babar, Mohammad Haris, James Neesham. On the other hand, Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Asif Ali will be important player for United.
Check Live Scores and Updates from PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 between Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi here.
ISL vs PSZ Live Updates: Zalmi win
What a win for Peshawar Zalmi. They pulled things back in style to register a superb come-from-behind victory. Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamel two bowling stars for them. Great leadership by Babar Azam, who is pumped up. Road ends here for Shadab Khan's Islamabad United in PSL 2023. Zalmi meet Lahore Qalandars tomorrow for a spot in the final.
PSZ 183/8 (20)
ISU 171/6 (20)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 12 runs
ISL vs PSZ LIVE: Zalmi favourites to win
Munro gone and Shadab Khan is only hope for Islamabad United. 24 needed off last 6 balls with 4 wickets in hand. Aamer Jamal to bowl last over.
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Match heads to tense finish
This is getting interesting. Shadab Khan at the crease along with Colin Munro. Islamabad need 37 off the last 18 balls. Tension everywhere in Gaddafi stadium. At one stage, Hales and Masood were running away with the game but Zalmi have pulled things back very well. Let's see who wins it from here.
PSZ 183/8 (20)
ISU 148/5 (17.2)
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Updates: Hales, Maqsood continue good show
Alex Hales and Shoaib Maqsood have taken Islamabad United past 100-run mark. Both the batters are into 40s. Islamabad on top here in chase. If Zalmi does not get a wicket here, the match will slip out of their hands quickly.
PSZ 183/8 (20)
ISU 100/1 (11)
Islamabad United need 84 runs in 54 balls
ISL vs PSZ LIVE: Gurbaz falls
Azmatullah gets rid of Gurbaz as Islamabad United lose their first wicket. Maqsood and Hales in the middle now. This looks like an exciting contest between bat and ball, especially after Zalmi picked up a wicket early.
PSZ 183/8 (20)
ISU 29/1 (3.4)
Islamabad United need 155 runs
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Islamabad need 184 to win
Poor show from Zalmi's middle and later middle order, which means they are restricted to just 183 for 8 in 20 overs. Babar Azam top scored with 64 off 29 deliveries. Ayub was fantastic up the order. But after these two, no one really stepped up in the match.
PSZ 183/8 (20)
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Zalmi look for total beyond 200
17 overs done. Zalmi need to ensure they post something beyond 200 on the board. This is a beautiful track to bat on. Chasing will be easy. With the start that they got, not finishing above 200 could hurt them eventually.
PSZ 156/4 (17)
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Babar gone
Babar Azam was eyeing a big one in this big match. But he has been trapped in front of the stumps off Shadab Khan. Googly by Shadab does the job. Babar scored 64 off 39 balls that included 10 boundaries.
PSZ 137/3 (13)
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Haseebullah Khan departs
Haseebullah Khan falls for 15 made off 11 balls. Babar is going all guns blazing. He is nearing his fifty. Muhammad Haris has joined Babar in the middle after fall of Haseebullah Khan. He was dismissed by Shadam, stumped by Azam Khan. Zalmi have gone past 100 already before the 10-over mark.
PSZ 103/2 (9.3)
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Zalmi lose Ayub
Mohammad Wasim Jr gets rid of danger man Saim Ayub who scored 23 off 16 balls. He has done the job. He has taken Zalmi off to a quick start. United will be happy to see his back. Babar meanwhile begins to open up now.
PSZ 72/1 (5.3)
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Zalmi on top
Peshawaz Zalmi are bossing around at the moment. Saim is scoring at a quick speed here. Babar looks good. Pitch is great for batting. Hasan Ali introduced into the attack now but continues to get hit for boundaries. United need wickets quickly here.
PSZ 43/0 (3.1)
Islamad United vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE: Babar, Ayub off to good start
Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, Peshawar openers have taken the side off to a flying start. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Faheem Ashraf open the bowling for United.
PSZ 24/0 (1.5)
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi
PSL Eliminator 1 LIVE: Toss News
Islamabad United have won the toss and they have asked Peshawar Zalmi to bat first amid rainy conditions.
Playing 11s coming up quick.
ISL vs PSZ LIVE: Toss delayed
Toss between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi has been delayed due to rain in Lahore. The visuals show lightening in Lahore too. Here's hoping we have a good news soon. We will update you about the latest news here. Stay tuned.
Islamabad vs Peshawar LIVE: Playing 11 and Toss coming up soon
Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Alex Hales - all these big PSL stars will be in action as Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League 2023. The toss is coming up soon at 7 pm IST as well as the playing 11 announcement. Watch this space for all key updates.
ISL vs PSZ PSL Eliminator 1 LIVE Updaes: How to watch match in India?
In India, the Sony LIV App will Live Stream all the PSL 2023 matches. Hence, if you own a smartphone or have Sony LIV app installed in your TV, you can watch PSL Live Streaming.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE: Squads
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Haseebullah Khan(w), James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad, Danish Aziz, Sherfane Rutherford, Saad Masood, Arshad Iqbal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Babar Azam, Usman Qadir
Islamabad United Squad: Alex Hales, Hassan Nawaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azam Khan, Zeeshan Zameer, Mubasir Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Rassie van der Dussen
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: Toss at 7 pm IST
The toss for the match will take place at 7 pm IST as the match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Big game for both the sides as the lose of tonight's game gets knocked out of the tournament.
ISL vs PSZ LIVE Updates: All eyes on Babar Azam
Babar Azam is the second in the list of leading run-scorer in the tournament with 416 runs in 9 games. He has scored these runs at an average of 52 and strike rate of over 146. It is proof that he has had a great season but the star batter must step up in the big clash where a loss could end the tournament for them.
ISL vs PSZ PSL 2023 Eliminator: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Babar Azam or Colin Munro? Shadab Khan or Rovman Powell? Who should be your Fantasy Picks?
Check Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam's side ready to fire
Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi are ready for their first PSL 2023 Playoff match, Eliminator 1, against Islamabad United tonight.
ISL vs PSZ Eliminator 1: Check Live Streaming details
Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United in PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 tonight.
Check When & Where to Watch PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 between Islamabad United vs Peshawad Zalmi HERE.
PSL Eliminator 1 ISL vs PSZ LIVE: Big match today
Babar Azam's Zalmi will take on Shadab Khan's Islamabad United today in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League. The game will be played at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The lose is knocked out. The winner gets to play Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2 tomorrow for a spot in the final. Multan Sultans are already in the final.
Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.
