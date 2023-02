PSL 2023: Teams, Full Schedule, Timings, Start Date and More - all you Need to Know

Pakistan Super League's eighth edition will commence on Monday, February 13 with 6 teams taking part in the competition. There are many huge names from Pakistan and world cricket taking part in the tournament including the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammd Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Matthew Wade, Alex Hales, Jaso Roy, David Miller among others. Shaheen-led Afridi are the current holders of the championship as they won their first-ever title in 2022. Islamabad United are the most successful team of the tournament, having won the titles twice since its start in 2016.

Also Read | WATCH: Shahid Afridi Coaches Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi to hit Sixes Ahead of Marriage with Daughter

The PSL format will feature six teams playing each other twice in round-robin format. The first round of matches will take place in Multan and Karachi before action shifts to second round of matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The top four sides after the end of the league stage will enter the playoffs. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play the Qualifier and the third and fourth-placed teams will play the Eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator will then play the loser of Qualifier in the second Eliminator match. The final will be played between the winner of second Eliminator and of the Qualifier.

Here's everything you needed to know about PSL 2023:

PSL 2023: Full schedule (Timings in IST)

13 February, Mon – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars – 8:30pm Multan

14 February, Tues – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:30pm Karachi

15 February, Wed – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators – 6:30pm Multan

16 February, Thurs – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United – 7:30pm Karachi

17 February, Fri – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi – 6:30pm Multan

18 February, Sat – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators – 7:30pm Karachi

19 February, Sun – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United – 2:30pm Multan

19 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:30pm Karachi

20 February, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:30pm Karachi

21 February, Tues – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars – 7:30pm Karachi

22 February, Wed – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings – 6:30pm Multan

23 February, Thurs – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United – 7:30pm Karachi

24 February, Fri – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad Unitted – 7:30pm Karachi

26 February, Sun – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans – 2:30pm Karachi

26 February, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi – 7:30pm Lahore

27 February, Mon – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United – 7:30pm Lahore

1 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

2 March, Thurs – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators – 7:30pm Lahore

3 March, Fri – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

4 March, Sat – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans – 7:30pm Lahore

5 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

6 March, Mon – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

7 March, Tues – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars – 2:30pm Rawalpindi

7 March, Tues – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

8 March, Wed – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

9 March, Thurs – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

10 March, Fri – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

11 March, Sat – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans – 7:30pm Rawalpindi

12 March, Sun – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi – 2:30pm Rawalpindi

12 March, Sun – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings – 7:30pm Lahore

15 March, Wed – Qualifier – 1st v 2nd – 7:30pm Lahore

16 March, Thurs – Eliminator 1 – 3rd vs 4th – 7:30pm Lahore

17 March, Fri – Eliminator 2 – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator – 7:30pm Lahore

19 March, Sun – Final – 7:30pm Lahore

_Sab Sitaray Humaray_



HBL PSL Official Anthem 2023 l Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, & Faris Shafi



Watch full video: https://t.co/0hvFddBORC#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/kTp7YToUeJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 11, 2023

PSL 2023 Match Timings in India Time

Evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST except on Fridays when double-headers will be held, with the first game starting at 3:30 PM IST and the second at 8:30 PM IST. On other double-header days, the first matches start at 2:30 PM IST and the second match at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the PSL matches in India on TV?

Sony Sports Network bagged the rights to broadcast the PSL 2023 on TV. The PSL matches can be watched on Sony Six HD and Sone Ten 2.

How to watch the PSL matches in India online?

PSL 2023 will live stream in Sony LIV app.

PSL 2023 Squads

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tome Kohler-Cadmore, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Danish Aziz, Sherfane Rutherford, Muhammad Haris, Usman Qadir, Sufyan Moqim, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Richard Gleeson, Haris Sohail, Peter Hatzoglou

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Liam Dawson, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, Jordan Cox, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Jalat Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, Zaman Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Tahir Baig, Sam Billings, Kusal Mendis, Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Bhatti

Karachi Kings:

Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin, Moir Hamza, James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, James Fuller, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Umar, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan Niazi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Fasial Akram, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Adam Rossington

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales, Hasan Alli, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mubasir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zeeshan Zameer, Hassan Nawaz, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Rassie van der Dussen

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naveen–ul–Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Hasnain, Omair Yousuf, Naseem Shah, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Zahid, Aimal Khan, Nuwan Thushara, Dwain Pretorius, Will Jacks, Qais Ahmad, Saud Shakeel

Multan Sultans:

David Miller, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Usama Mir, Khushdil Shah, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Rizwan, Anwar Ali, Tim David, Joshua Little, Akeal, Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Muhammad Sarwar, Ihsanullah, Arafat Minhas, Wayne Parnell, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt