WATCH: Shahid Afridi Coaches Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi to hit Sixes Ahead of Marriage with Daughter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who served as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman of selectors till recently, has turned into personal coach of pacer and would-be son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of next week’s Pakistan Super League 2023. A video has now emerged which shows Afridi, who has the record for hitting most sixes in ODI cricket – 351 – helping out Shaheen Afridi in getting his technique right to hit sixes.

Shaheen, who’s primary job to take up the new ball for Pakistan, is polishing his batting skills as he aims to comeback to professional cricket in the lead up to the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year. He has been out of action from international cricket due to a knee injury since the T20 World Cup 2022. Shaheen made a brief comeback in the 2022 T20 World Cup but sustained another injury on his knee during the final against England. After undergoing a surgery and rehabilitation for months, the speedster is all set to return to the field in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

WATCH Shahid Afridi coach Shaheen Shah Afridi in hitting sixes here…

Shahid Afridi teaching Shaheen Afridi how to hit sixes _pic.twitter.com/S4paDMVNyk — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 2, 2023

Shaheen will be leading Lahore Qalandars, who will be going up against Multan Sultans in the opening match of the tournament. In a recent interview, Shaheen shed some light on his days of rehabilitation, where he was about to quit cricket but he kept himself motivated by watching his own old videos.

“There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself ‘this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself ‘to push a little more’ … It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury,” said Shaheen on YouTube.

Shaheen has turned out in 32 ODIs and scalped a whopping total of 62 wickets. Apart from this, he has played 47 T20Is and took 58 wickets. The 2023 edition of the PSL will kick start from February 13 with Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will marry Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, on February 3 in a grand wedding in Karachi. The wedding ceremony will be in accordance with the Afridi tribal traditions. The formal wedding and rukhsati ceremony will take place later, said a media report.