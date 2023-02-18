topStoriesenglish2574702
'PSL 2023 Won't be...': Read PCB Boss Najam Sethi's Statement After Karachi Terrorist Attacks

PCB chairman Najam Sethi said Pakistan Super League won't be affected by the Karachi Terrorist Attacks and the weekend matches in southern will take place amid heavy security  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

After Pakistani Taliban attacked the office of the chief of the Karachi police late on Friday, February 17, the whole country is in a state of shock. Such terror attacks have become a norm in Pakistan nowadays. A few days ago, blasts took place in Peshawar as well. Four people, including two policemen, were reported dead by PTI after terrorists entered the four-storey office building and started gunfire. The tussle between the security personnel and the terrorists happened for about four hours before the gunmen were neutralised. Two matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) are scheduled to take place in the weekend In Karachi. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said on Saturday (February 18) that games will go on as per schedule.

Also Read | 'When you Breed Terrorists...': Venkatesh Prasad Tells Pakistan After Karachi Terrorist Attacks

The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League will not be affected by the terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief's office on Friday evening, Sethi said. He added that the matches would continue as presidential security has been in place for the players and officials since the start of the league.

"The PSL matches will continue as per schedule. All the players are being well looked after," he said. Another board official said the security agencies and government had also given clearance for the PSL matches to continue in Karachi.

"The incident which happened yesterday is unrelated to the PSL," he said. Two matches of the PSL are scheduled at the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday and security has been beefed up at the team hotel and match venue.

Earlier, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed the Pakistani government of not taking care of its own people by failing to tackle terrorism. In a tweet, Prasad wrote: "When you breed terrorist, this is what will come back. Feel sad for innocent people who lose their lives because the country is unable to have intolerance towards terrorism."

With PTI inputs

