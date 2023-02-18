'When you Breed Terrorists...': Venkatesh Prasad Tells Pakistan After Karachi Terrorist Attacks

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad slammed the Pakistani government after the neigbouring country faced another terrorist attack on Friday, February 18. Militants from Pakistani Taliban armed with heavy guns entered the Karachi Police chief's office and started firing which resulted in death of three rebels and four others, reported Press Trust of India. Karachi Police tweeted that the security forces replied strongly to the terrorists. The operation to neutralise the terrorists went on for nearly four hours at the office. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab later informed via a tweet from his official handle that the building has been cleared. "Three terrorists have been neutralised," he said.

Four people, including 2 police officers, were killed in the attack while 14 policemen suffered injuries.

Sharing the tweet by a Pakistani journalist on Karachi attacks, Ex-India pacer Prasad wrote that Pakistan can never escape such acts by terrorists if they continue to breed them in the country. Prasad, who is known for not mincing his words on any matter, said that he feels for people who lost lives. "When you breed terrorist, this is what will come back. Feel sad for innocent people who lose their lives because the country is unable to have intolerance towards terrorism," read the tweet from Prasad.

Take a look at Prasad's tweet on Karachi attack below:

When you breed terrorist, this is what will come back. Feel sad for innocent people who lose their lives because the country is unable to have intolerance towards terrorism. #Karachi https://t.co/YteQfvTjNz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 17, 2023

Earlier, when former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad had made a controversial statement when he told India to 'go to hell', Prasad had taken a dig at expense of the former captain by writing: "But they are refusing to go to hell". Miandad had made this comment when asked whether Asia Cup 2023 venue should be taken away from Pakistan as India had refused to travel to the country. Later, he clarified his 'Go to Hell' statement. "Do you know what hell means? If you don't want to play just don't. We don't have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They'll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It'll benefit both nations," Miandad said in his YouTube video.