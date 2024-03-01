Watch: Sana Javed Disappointed As Shoaib Malik Falters In PSL 2024 Encounter Against Quetta Gladiators

Shoaib Malik, the stalwart of Pakistan cricket, faced a disappointing outing in the recent clash against Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024. As the seasoned cricketer struggled to find his rhythm, his departure from the crease left not only fans but also his wife, Sana Javed, disheartened. Let's delve into the details of Malik's performance and the reactions it stirred, both on and off the field.

Shoaib Malik's Struggle at the Crease

Despite his vast experience and commendable fitness, Shoaib Malik failed to make an impact with the bat against Quetta Gladiators. Walking in at number 4 for Karachi Kings, Malik encountered difficulties in timing the ball, evident from his sluggish 12 off 20 deliveries. His attempts to clear the fence against Abrar Ahmed ended in disappointment as he handed an easy catch to Jason Roy near the boundary line.

Sana Javed's Disappointment

As Shoaib Malik grappled with his form on the field, his wife Sana Javed, who was present at the game, couldn't conceal her disappointment. Witnessing her husband's struggle would have undoubtedly been a tough moment for her, as she hopes for his success not just for his team but also for personal satisfaction.

Off-field Dynamics

The disappointment on the cricket pitch is mirrored in the off-field dynamics of the Malik-Javed relationship. Sana Javed's disappointment stems from more than just the game; it's a reflection of the complexities in their personal lives. Sania Mirza, a prominent figure in both sports and social circles, has openly shared snippets of her journey, subtly hinting at the challenges she's faced post-divorce from Shoaib Malik. Despite the silence on direct mentions, the underlying emotions are palpable.

Parenting Amidst Separation

Amidst the tumultuous personal dynamics, their son Izhaan Mirza Malik stands as a symbol of their shared past. While the couple may have gone their separate ways, their son remains the focal point of their connection. Shoaib Malik's presence in Izhaan's milestones, such as his recent swimming competition, showcases a semblance of co-parenting amidst separation.