trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722334
NewsCricket
PSL 2024

PSL 2024: Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match Online And On TV In India?

Despite Islamabad's subsequent victory at the same venue, Lahore Qalandars have dominated their recent encounters, emerging victorious in all five matches since PSL 2021.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PSL 2024: Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match Online And On TV In India?

In the highly anticipated opening match of the PSL, Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will face off against Islamabad United (ISL). While Islamabad United holds a narrow lead in head-to-head encounters with 9 wins compared to Lahore's 8, the journey behind these statistics weaves a captivating tale. Initially, both teams were evenly matched at 2-2 before Islamabad United surged ahead, clinching six consecutive victories. However, Lahore Qalandars interrupted this winning streak with a thrilling last-ball triumph in Abu Dhabi.

Yuvraj Singh's Mother Reports Theft: Rs 70,000 Cash And Jewellery Missing

Despite Islamabad's subsequent victory at the same venue, Lahore Qalandars have dominated their recent encounters, emerging victorious in all five matches since PSL 2021. Although Islamabad United maintains a slight edge in the overall head-to-head record, Lahore's current streak of five consecutive wins presents a formidable challenge. The upcoming clash promises an exhilarating showdown as Islamabad seeks to break Lahore's winning momentum and reaffirm their supremacy.

What time will the Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United match in PSL 2024 start?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match starts at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!