PSL 2024: Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match Online And On TV In India?

PSL 2024: Multan Sultans are ready to lock horns with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2024 season fixture on Tuesday night. In the first game of the season, United defeated Lahore Qalandars in Lahore while Multan got the better of Karachi Kings by 55 runs to begin their season with a victory. Currently, Multan Sultans are second in the league standings with Islamabad United on number 3 position, the winner of tonight's clash will take the second spot.

Reeza Hendricks and captain Mohammad Rizwan will be key for Multan Sultans in the batting department whereas Naseem Shah with others will be key for Islamabad United bowling attack.

Checkout the livestreaming details of the PSL 2024 match below:

What time will the Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United match in PSL 2024 start?

The Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match starts at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

PSL ISL vs MUL Squads

Islamabad United (ISL) Squad: Imad Wasim, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Obed McCoy, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Muhammad Waseem, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah and Shahab Khan.

Multan Sultans (MUL) Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Johnson Charles, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Olly Stone, Usama Mir, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Shehzad, Mohammad Ali, Faisal Akram, Ihsanullah, Yasir Khan and Aftab Ibrahim.