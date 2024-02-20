Sana Javed, the Pakistani actor, showed her support for her husband, Shoaib Malik, at the Multan Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Malik was representing the Karachi Kings in their first match against the Multan Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday, February 19. As Malik stepped in to bat with Karachi's score was 12 for 2 in 3.2 overs, cameras captured Javed in the stands, beaming with a wide smile as she watched her husband take the field.

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and they have a 5-year-old son named Izhaan Mirza Malik. Following Shoaib's marriage to Sana, Sania's family issued a statement confirming that "Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now."

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib, and she have been divorced for a few months now," the statement read.

The seasoned Pakistani player, who recently married the actress, showcased his prowess by scoring a brisk 53 runs off 35 balls in the match, including five boundaries and two sixes. However, despite his efforts, Karachi Kings suffered a defeat by 55 runs.