trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723000
NewsCricket
PSL 2024

PSL 2024: Shoaib Malik's Wife Sana Javed Steals Show With Beauty During Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan Match - WATCH

Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed steals the show in PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 06:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PSL 2024: Shoaib Malik's Wife Sana Javed Steals Show With Beauty During Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan Match - WATCH

Sana Javed, the Pakistani actor, showed her support for her husband, Shoaib Malik, at the Multan Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Malik was representing the Karachi Kings in their first match against the Multan Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday, February 19. As Malik stepped in to bat with Karachi's score was 12 for 2 in 3.2 overs, cameras captured Javed in the stands, beaming with a wide smile as she watched her husband take the field.

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and they have a 5-year-old son named Izhaan Mirza Malik. Following Shoaib's marriage to Sana, Sania's family issued a statement confirming that "Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now." (Suresh Raina's Son Rio Starts Batting In Nets: Watch Viral Video Here)

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib, and she have been divorced for a few months now,” the statement read. (Meme Games Begin After Rohit Sharma Angrily Tells Indian Batsmen To Walk Back Causing Declaration Confusion)

The seasoned Pakistani player, who recently married the actress, showcased his prowess by scoring a brisk 53 runs off 35 balls in the match, including five boundaries and two sixes. However, despite his efforts, Karachi Kings suffered a defeat by 55 runs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?