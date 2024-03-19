In what was a thrilling PSL 2024 final, Islamabad United (ISL) beat Multan Sultans (MUL) by 2 wickets to claim their third Pakistan Super League title. Imad Wasim was the star of the match for Islamabad, grabbing a five-wicket haul and then scoring a gritty 19-run knock to help the team chase down the 160-run target. With this win, the winner's trophy is now coming to Islamabad with a heavy cheque as well.

The champions of the PSL winners get PKR 14 crore and this is exactly the amount Shadab Khan led-side will go back with. At the same time, the runners-up in the final, Multan Sultans, will receive PKR 5.6 crore. In Indian rupees, Islamabad United have earned somewhere around Rs 4.15 crore while Sultans have got Rs 1.6 crore.

Comparison with IPL and WPL winners prize money

The PSL winners prize money is nothing when compared to the cash prizes given the champions and runners-up in IPL. Even, WPL 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) have earned more than what Islamabad United earned as winners of PSL 2024. The prize money for winners of WPL is Rs 6 crore while runner-up gets Rs 3 crore. In IPL, the figures are unmatches as the champion team earns a staggering Rs 20 crore while the runner-up gets Rs 13 crore. Check the table below to understand it clearly.

Prize Money PSL 2024 (In Rs) IPL 2024 (In Rs) WPL 2024 (In Rs Champions Around Rs 4.15 crore Rs 20 crore Rs 6 crore Losing Finalist Around Rs 1.6 crore Rs 13 crore Rs 3 crore

As you can see above, there is a difference of close to Rs 14 crore between the winners' prize money in IPL and PSL and close to rs 1.75 crore in PSL and WPL. If you look at the numbers in another way then the winners of the PSL earn almost 9 crores less than the runner-up of IPL. These numbers tell you about the state of the economies in both the countries.

The numbets tell you that IPL is way a bigger a brand than PSL. Even WPL, in just 2 years, as become more profitable than PSL has in nine years. All of this has to do with how strong the Indian market is and the quality of the leagues. WPL numbers are increasing, both on and off the field. BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that before the final on Sunday night, a total of 3,50,000 attendees had witnessed the match. The league was being live streamed for free on Jio Cinema and those numbers would also be on a higher side.

IPL, obviously, is the biggest league in the world, with ten teams playing it for a over two months. The fact that Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as well as any T20 league in the world at Rs 24.75 crore is testimony to the constantly increasing brand value of the cash-rich T20 league.