Punjab Kings (PBKS ) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

Punjab Kings, who have never an IPL in the past 15 editions, will be playing their first match in IPL 2023 vs two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their first match will be a home game scheduled to take place in Mohali on April 1. Not to forget, PBKS are among the two teams who will be playing a few home games away from their home. Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s second home will be Guwahati in Assam while Punjab will a few of their home matches at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Punjab have been one of the worst performing sides in the tournament. They made it to the final only once. That was in 2014 when they went down to Gautam Gambhir-led KKR. They are also the only franchise who have had maximum number of captains. Yuvraj Singh was the first Punjab captain. At that time, PBKS used to be called Kings XI Punjab. The name changed, the destiny remained the same. Every year, almost every year PBKS change their captain but place in the final evades them. In the last 5 years, Punjab has seen three captains already. R Ashwin became captain in 2018. But after two failed seasons, KL Rahul was handed over the captaincy. He too failed in two consective seasons to take the team to a title. Mayank Agarwal was named as captain in IPL 2022 but victories were still hard to come by.

Shikhar Dhawan, the veteran India opener, has now replaced Mayank Agarwal who is no more part of the Punjab camp. Let's see how he does in the upcoming season.

Check Full schedule of Punjab Kings below:

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 3 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)