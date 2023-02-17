topStoriesenglish2574416
BREAKING - IPL 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Dates, Venues and Timings Here

IPL 2023 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first match at Ahmedabad

Feb 17, 2023

BCCI announced the IPL 2023 schedule on Friday, February 17, and the first match will take place on March 31 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. In IPL 2023, there will be 12 venues where the matches will be played. The tournament is back in home and away format after 3 years. Each of the 10 teams will play 7 matches each away and home in the league this year. It is only fitting that last year's champions Gujarat Titans meet four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at one of the biggest cricket stadius in the world in Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni will be playing his last home game on May 16 at Chennai vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

