Punjab Kings' Shahrukh Khan shares photo with Preity Zinta, teases fans with 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' reference

Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan has often been linked by the fans and his teammates with popular Bollywood actor SRK, something which has been evident right from the day he was purchased by the Indian Premier League franchise. Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta had celebrated the moment with smile and saying “We got Shahrukh!” towards the Kolkata Knight Riders table.

The Kerala batsman, who featured in his first IPL season, on Thursday shared a pitcure with her co-owner and made a Bollywood movie reference involving a movie co-starring both Zinta and SRK. Shahrukh captioned the picture as "Naina 1,2,3 tinggg" a character played by Zinta in the popular movie Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Shahrukh featured in all the eight matches that Punjab Kings played before the league was postponed due to COVID-19 cases emerging within the bubble. In the eight matches, the right-handed batsman 107, with 36-ball 47 against Chennai Super Kings being his best.

"I'm branded as a complete finisher. I am a good batsman, I was batting up the order for Tamil Nadu for a couple of years. So, I've been batting at the top order. I've the skill in me to bat and see the team through in tough situations," he had then said after the match.