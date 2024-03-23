Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

In terms of strategy, both teams are expected to deploy Impact Players strategically, while the pitch conditions at Mullanpur present unique challenges with long square boundaries and the implementation of the two-bouncer rule in the IPL.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

The return of Rishabh Pant following a dramatic recovery from a car crash in December 2022 dominates the narrative as the Punjab Kings take on the Delhi Capitals in the IPL's 36th venue. Pant's remarkable journey back to the field, overcoming multiple ligament reconstructions in his knee, culminates in his captaincy for the Capitals, sparking anticipation and curiosity about his match fitness and performance.

While the Capitals have historically held an edge over the Kings in recent seasons, both teams enter the new season on equal footing. The Kings debut at their new home ground in Mullanpur, seeking to improve their record from the previous season. Key players like Jonny Bairstow bolster the Kings' lineup, addressing weaknesses from the past, while the Capitals face challenges with injuries to players like Jhye Richardson and Anrich Nortje.

In terms of strategy, both teams are expected to deploy Impact Players strategically, while the pitch conditions at Mullanpur present unique challenges with long square boundaries and the implementation of the two-bouncer rule in the IPL. Players like David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan boast impressive records against specific bowlers, adding further intrigue to the match.

Also Read: Angry Virat Kohli's Aggressive Send-Off To Rachin Ravindra In IPL 2024 Opener Goes Viral - Watch

DC vs PBKS IPL 2024: Dream11

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Arshdeep Singh

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Atharva Taide

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Anrich Nortje

DC vs PBKS IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Probable Playing 11

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk/Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui/Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Probable Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma/Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS IPL 2024: Full Squad

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

TAGS

IPL 2024Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Tips and Predictionpunjab kings vs delhi capitalsDream11 IPL 2024Indian Premier LeaguePunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team PredictionToday Match Dream11 Cricket PredictionToday Match Dream11 TipsPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today's Cricket Match Playing xiTodays Match Playing xiPunjab Kings Playing XIDelhi Capitals playing xiDream11 Guru TipsOnline cricket Dream11 tipsDream11 Teammyteam11Online Cricket Tips And Prediction PBKS vs DC IPL 2024Online Cricket Tips And Prediction - IPL 2024Online Cricket Tips And Prediction - Dream11 IPL 2024PBKS vs DC 2024PBKS vs DC fantasy tipsPBKS vs DC Probable Playing XIsPBKS vs DC live scorecardDream11 Guru Tips and Prediction PBKS vs DC IPL 2024latest cricket newsDream11 cricket tips and predictionDream XIDream11Dream11 tips and predictionIPLPBKS vs DC Dream11Dream11 ipl
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?