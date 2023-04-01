Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PBKS vs KKR Match No. 2 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No 2 of IPL 2023 at the PCA ground in Mohali on Saturday, April 1. Both the teams have two new captains at the helm. For PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side in the new season. Punjab are known for changing their captains quite frequently. In the last 3 seasons, they had had 3 captains. KL Rahul was the captain in IPL 2021. After his failure to lift the trophy, Rahul was replaced by Mayank Agarwal, who too was sacked after poor show in IPL 2022. Dhawan has been given the charge this season with a hope that fortune change for Kings from Punjab.

On the other hand, Nitish Rana was named the interim captain of KKR after their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of at least the first half of the tournament due to a back injury. Speaking to the press on the eve of the match, Rana said that captaincy tag might be new for him but he has been part of the KKR leadership group for the last 2 to 3 years and that he is looking forward to enjoy his new role. It is a reboot season for KKR as well who have hired successful Ranji Trophy coach Chandrakant Pandit's services. Pandit has won many Ranji titles for Mumbai, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh as coach and IPL 2023 is his first stint as a coach of a T20 franchise.

Here’s all you need to know about catching the PBKS vs KKR match of IPL 2023 live:

When will IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Friday. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.