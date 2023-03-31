topStoriesenglish2589796
NewsCricket
PBKS VS KKR LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan vs Nitish Rana

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: PBKS, KKR Look To Start IPL 2023 On High With New Captains

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 12:13 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan vs Nitish Rana

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in the second match of the IPL 2023 on April 1, despite injury and unavailability of key foreign players. Both teams have been inconsistent in their performances, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively, in the previous season. The teams will be led by new skippers, Shikhar Dhawan for the Kings and Nitish Rana for the Knight Riders. The Kings appear to be the stronger team on paper, but they will miss the English batsman Jonny Bairstow, who has been ruled out of the entire IPL due to a leg injury sustained while playing golf. They have recruited Matthew Short from the BBL as his replacement. The Kings will also be without Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, but they have an array of all-rounders in Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza.


The Knight Riders will miss their regular skipper, Shreyas Iyer, who is almost ruled out of the tournament due to a back problem. They will also miss the two Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das due to national commitments. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the opening match, as both teams look to shed their tag of underachievers and claim the IPL title.

Check LIVE Updates from Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match No. 2 here.

Live Tv

PBKS vs KKR live scorePunjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders today match 2023Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head to headPunjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders statsPunjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match weather reportPunjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scorecardPBKS vs KKR today match predictionPBKS vs KKR playing 11PBKS vs KKR team squadPunjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders dream 11 teamPBKS vs KKR live scorecardPunjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders team squadPunjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders jerseyIndian Premier League 2023PBKS vs KKR ipl 2023 today

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup