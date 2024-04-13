Advertisement
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PBKS vs RR Match No.27 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Ahead of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 contest, know everything related to LIVE streaming and TV broadcast of this crucial encounter. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The upcoming IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is highly anticipated due to insights from previous events. Mullanpur's pitch has favoured fast bowlers, with potential implications for team strategies. Rajasthan Royals' strong start in IPL 2023, followed by a mid-season slump, adds intrigue to their performance this season. Uncertainties surrounding the Punjab Kings' lineup, including Liam Livingstone's fitness, could impact their approach. Both teams are expected to make strategic adjustments, potentially reshuffling their lineups. Players like Shashank Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal are poised to deliver standout performances, adding excitement to the match. Anticipated matchups, such as Bairstow vs. Chahal and Ashwin vs. Dhawan, promise captivating duels on the field. Factors like pitch conditions and weather dynamics further enhance the unpredictability of the match. Fans eagerly await the clash between these two teams, anticipating a thrilling display of cricketing prowess and suspense.

Also Read: PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: RR Aim To Bounce Back

All you need to know about Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on Saturday, April 13.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

