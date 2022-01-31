QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No. 7 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST January 31

Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in Match No. 7 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Monday (January 31). The Sultans are in red-hot form with skipper Mohammad Rizwan leading from the front with his spectacular batting, they are coming into this fixture with bact-to-back wins. In their previous match, Rizwan's partnership with Shan Masood of 150 runs during the chase down of 206 against the Lahore Qalandars was the highlight of their win. They are top of the table and will look to continue their dominating form in this one too.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators fought hard till the last over in their inaugural game of the tourney but lost the game against Peshawar Zalmi. In their second game against Karachi Kings, the Gladiators showed great character with both the bat and ball to beat Kings by 8 wickets with 25 balls left. Gladiators showed a major improvement in the bowling department against Karachi Kings, bowling them out for 113 runs in 17.3 overs.

Match Details

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 7

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 31st at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

QUE vs MUL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali (VC)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Ahsan Ali

QUE vs MUL PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah