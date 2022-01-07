Quinton de Kock and wife Sasha blessed with a baby girl - see newly born's PIC

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock and wife Sasha were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday (January 6).

Sasha posted the photo of her husband holding the newly born baby in his arms on her Instagram.

AB de Villiers' wife Danielle congratulated the couple. She wrote in the comments: "Ah my heart! Congratulations you guys! She is going to bring you so much joy and happiness."



Sagarika Ghatge, actress and Zaheer Khan's wife too sent her congratulations, putting three heart emojis in the comments section.

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife and manager, congratulated the couple as well. And so did Sanjana Ganesan, sports anchor and Jasprit Bumrah's wife.

Mumbai Indians, for whom, de Kock plays, posted the same picture on their account to wish the couple on arrival of their baby girl.

Other prominent people who congratulated the couple were Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri, England women's team player Danni Wyatt and Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Quinton retired from Test cricket after the end of first match against India which the Proteas lost. He said that he is retiring from this format in order to spend more time with his family.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," de Kock said via a Cricket South Africa press release.