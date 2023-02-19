topStoriesenglish2575058
R ASHWIN

Watch: R Ashwin Almost 'Mankad' Steve Smith in Delhi Test, Virat Kohli's Reaction Goes Viral - Check

India had already won the Nagpur Test, and they could take an unassailable 2-0 lead if they beat Australia in New Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

During the third day of the second Test in New Delhi, Ravichandran Ashwin, known for running out batters at the non-striker end, tried to catch Australian batter Steve Smith off-guard. Ashwin was bowling to Marnus Labuchagne and decided not to release the ball during the 15th over of the second innings, leaving Smith rattled. Although no attempt to run out Smith was made, the incident drew an amusing reaction from the Australian batter and even Virat Kohli, standing in the slip cordon, burst into laughter.

Also Read: World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenario: Here's what Rohit Sharma's Team India need to Qualify for WTC final - Check

In a previous incident, Ashwin had done the same to Labuschagne during the first innings of the Delhi Test. India set a target of 115 runs to win the second Test against Australia after bowling the visitors out for 113 in their second innings on day three. Ravindra Jadeja returned with outstanding figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs, while Ashwin took three Australian wickets. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.

India had already won the Nagpur Test, and they could take an unassailable 2-0 lead if they beat Australia in New Delhi. The incident with Ashwin and Smith brought a moment of levity to an intense match, and even the usually serious Kohli couldn't help but laugh. Ashwin is known for his tactics at the non-striker's end, and this incident is just another example of his ability to keep batters on their toes. However, it is important to note that some consider his actions unsportsmanlike and against the spirit of the game. Overall, the incident provided a moment of entertainment for both players and fans alike.

Brief Scores:Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262.

