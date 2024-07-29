R Ashwin Faces Irony In TNPL 2024, Gets Mankading Warning; Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a twist of fate, Ravichandran Ashwin, renowned for his contentious stance on dismissing non-strikers for leaving the crease early, found himself in a highly ironic situation during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024. The incident unfolded on Sunday in Dindigul, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts and adding another chapter to Ashwin’s storied career.

Also Read: India's Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3: Manu Bhaker, Manika Batra And Lakshya Sen To Lead India's Charge



A Moment of Irony



During the 15th over of the first innings, as Ashwin prepared to face left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath, a peculiar scenario unfolded. Ashwin, known for his assertive approach to non-striker run-outs, was caught inching out of his crease. Prasath, keenly observant, halted his delivery stride, effectively issuing a warning to Ashwin for the very offence he has championed against.



This moment of drama was a stark reminder of Ashwin’s controversial run-out of Jos Buttler in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), a dismissal that ignited fierce debates about the spirit of the game. Ashwin’s stance on such run-outs has been unequivocal—he believes that while bowlers are bound by the unwritten codes of cricket, batters often exploit their leeway by stepping out of the crease prematurely.



The Replay: A Close Call



The replay of the incident showed Ashwin’s bat positioned on the crease, which ultimately saved him from being run out. Despite the close call, Prasath chose not to dislodge the bails, adhering to the gentleman's agreement of cricket. This incident not only highlighted Ashwin’s unique position but also threw light on the evolving perceptions surrounding such dismissals.



Historical Context and Rule Changes



Ashwin's involvement in such scenarios is not unprecedented. Back in 2012, he was involved in a similar situation when he dismissed Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimanne for backing up too far during an ODI. However, that appeal was later withdrawn by then-captain Virender Sehwag, reflecting the ongoing debate over the spirit of cricket.



The controversy surrounding these dismissals led to a significant rule change in 2022. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) moved the act from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Run Out), thereby reducing the stigma associated with it and urging batsmen to be more vigilant. This shift underlines the changing dynamics in the game, accommodating a more pragmatic approach to these dismissals.



Match Summary: Dindigul Dragons vs. Nellai Royal Kings



On the field, the Dindigul Dragons, struggling to find their rhythm, were bowled out for 136 runs. Ashwin contributed 15 runs off 13 balls, with Shivam Singh emerging as the top performer, amassing 70 runs from 59 deliveries. The Nellai Royal Kings responded with determination, chasing down the target in 17.5 overs to secure a four-wicket victory.



Despite the defeat, Ashwin’s bowling was effective. He claimed 2 wickets for 23 runs in his four overs, demonstrating his prowess and maintaining his reputation as one of India’s premier spinners. His performance, though overshadowed by the irony of the day’s events, remained a testament to his skill and resilience.