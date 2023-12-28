R Ashwin Issues Mankadig Warning To Marco Jansen During IND vs SA 1st Test, Pic Goes Viral

In a high-stakes encounter during Day 3 of the 1st Test between South Africa and India at Centurion, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stirred up the cricketing world by issuing a Mankad warning to South African batter Marco Jansen. The incident added a dramatic twist to an already riveting match, with Ashwin choosing to issue a caution rather than execute the controversial run-out. Known for his bold stance on Mankading, Ashwin had a moment of decision during the 98th over. With Jansen leaving the crease prematurely, Ashwin halted his bowling action, creating a palpable tension on the field. However, in a surprising turn, Ashwin refrained from completing the Mankad, opting instead for a soft warning. This move by the Tamil Nadu off-spinner showcased a strategic restraint, harking back to the IPL 2019 controversy involving Jos Buttler.

Ashwin has given Jansen a mankad warning __ #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/styPVes3Mu — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 28, 2023

Proteas Dominate, Elgar Shines:

On the broader spectrum of the match, South Africa asserted their dominance as they forged ahead to a pole position. Starting the day at 256-5, Dean Elgar's unbeaten 140 propelled the Proteas, who built a healthy lead. The veteran opener, in collaboration with Jansen, added another crucial 100 runs. However, Elgar fell agonizingly short of a double-hundred, succumbing to a quick bouncer from Shardul Thakur.

Indian Fightback and KL Rahul's Grit:

Despite the Proteas' strong performance, India showcased resilience, led by KL Rahul's gritty century. The Indian opener's determined knock of 101 rejuvenated the visitors after early pressure from the South African bowlers. However, the Indian bowling unit struggled to match the sharpness needed to contain the Proteas, allowing them to establish control.

Ashwin's History with 'Mankad':

Ashwin's Mankad warning to Jansen is not the first instance of the off-spinner being involved in such incidents. In 2012, he ran out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne for backing up too far, and the controversial episode with Jos Buttler in 2019 remains etched in cricketing history.