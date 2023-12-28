SA: 263-5 (69) | IND VS SA Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Bumrah, Siraj Aim For Quick Wickets
India Vs South Africa Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma will expect Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to take wickets up front
LIVE Score IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3: On Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and India, South Africa finished with a lead of 11 runs at Stumps. Dean Elgar's superb 140* anchored South Africa to 256-5 in their first innings. Despite early setbacks, Elgar and de Zorzi weathered the pace attack, while Shardul and Prasidh struggled. India, in response, scored 245 with KL Rahul's resilient century. Rabada's five-wicket haul dominated India's innings, but Elgar and Jansen's partnership consolidated South Africa's position. Debutant Bedingham impressed with a fifty. Bumrah's late strikes provided a glimmer of hope for India. The day ended with South Africa in control, leaving India with catching up to do on Day 3. Elgar's masterful innings and India's challenging position set the stage for an intriguing continuation.
Follow Live Updates From India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Here.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Elgar Hold The Fort At One End
Siraj bowls a tight over to Elgar and Marco Jansen, with Elgar opting against a single, defensive plays, and a misfield allowing Jansen to take a single off a fuller delivery.
LIVE Score RSA 263/5 (69) CRR: 3.81
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 18 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Bumrah Start The Day For India
Bumrah bowls a series of deliveries to Elgar and Marco Jansen, resulting in a couple of runs off Elgar's thick outer edge and a single off Jansen's inside edge, followed by defensive plays and an unsuccessful appeal for a leg-before-wicket.
LIVE Score RSA 259/5 (67.2) CRR: 3.85
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 14 runs