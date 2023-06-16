'Even In Last WTC Final...', R Ashwin Opens Up On World Test Championship Final Snub

Veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has shared his thoughts on not being selected to play in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Ashwin revealed that he was aware in advance that he would not be a part of the playing XI for the summit clash at The Oval in London in June. Despite his desire to contribute to the team's success against Australia, a team he has had significant success against both at home and away, Ashwin acknowledged that he was mentally prepared to support the team in any way possible and ensure their victory in the title match. India went into the WTC final with a lineup of four pacers and a lone spinner, Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in Ashwin being left out of the final XI, despite his recent dominance against Australia.

No win without Ashwin!



No win without Ashwin!



Next time the management will be dropped him for no reason they will be pay for it.



It is a lesson for Team management.



Make 'R Ashwin' the captain of Test team for better result.



Ashwin is the GOAT of Test cricket.#WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/vFctJmgA6Y — Hitman (@Hitman_views) June 11, 2023

In an interview with The Indian Express, Ashwin explained how he perceived the team management's decision to drop him for the significant WTC 2023 final. He expressed his desire to play and highlighted his past performances, stating, "... I would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final, I got four wickets and bowled really well." Ashwin also took on the perspective of a captain or coach, acknowledging the rationale behind the decision to prioritize four pacers and one spinner based on the previous series in England. He emphasized the importance of the fourth innings for spinners to come into play but recognized that it ultimately depends on the team's mindset to set a target that allows spinners to have an impact.

This was not the first time Ashwin had been excluded from a crucial match in England. Although he played the WTC 2021 final against New Zealand in Birmingham, he did not feature in any game during India's tour of England in 2021-22, as the team found success with the combination of four pacers and Jadeja in the playing XI.

Speaking about handling the disappointment, Ashwin said, "The moment, the final finished I put out a tweet because I realized one thing is that I need closure. The moment I get the closure I can move on. There is no time to hang around. I have understood life a lot better now." Ashwin explained that he tweeted immediately after the final to find closure and move on.

Quite a few former cricketers, including legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, questioned the Indian team management's decision to leave out R Ashwin from the XI. Ashwin played a key role in helping India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, picking up 25 wickets at an average of less than 18 in 4 Tests in 2023. Ashwin said, "I am 36 years old and honestly, what triggers you what gives you happiness, it changes. Yeah, every time, I get a text message from some of the former senior cricketers, I always get excited and immediately respond. That’s because of how I have seen them as a youngster."

R Ashwin has put behind the disappointment of the WTC final already as he has moved on to play for Dindigul Dragons in TNPL 2023. Ashwin picked up 2 wickets while leading Dindigul to a big win over Ba11sy Trichy in their TNPL outing in Coimbatore on Wednesday.