'Tweeting On July 7th Without...', R Ashwin Responds To Internet Trolls, Extends Birthday Wishes To MS Dhoni Publicly

Internet trolls compelled Ravichandran Ashwin to publicly extend birthday wishes to MS Dhoni on Friday. The off-spinner emphasized the potential "catastrophic" consequences of tweeting on Dhoni's birthday without offering him greetings, declaring that it would be his final such message.

Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. __Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them.



The disclaimer_ July 7, 2023

On this day, Dhoni, one of India's greatest captains, celebrates his 42nd birthday. Ashwin had previously shared a couple of tweets regarding other matters: one reacting to Tamim Iqbal's retirement reversal and another acknowledging Ben Stokes' remarkable knock in the Ashes. Apparently displeased by a few fans who trolled him for not wishing Dhoni, Ashwin clarified his preference for directly conveying birthday wishes to people. He further mentioned that the explanation and "disclaimer" were intended for "gossip mongers" and "story spinners."

Ashwin tweeted:"Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them. The disclaimer was for all gossip mongers and story spinners."

Former cricketer-turned-pundit Harbhajan Singh also faced trolling in the comments on his morning tweets but eventually extended birthday wishes to Dhoni later. "Very exciting time for Indian cricket" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Currently in the Caribbean, Ashwin is preparing for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, he discussed India's preparation and the inclusion of new players in the team.

"We have arrived early to allow for a 10-day window for our preparation and to overcome jet lag," he stated. "Our coach Rahul Dravid places great emphasis on preparation. If we take care of that, the rest will fall into place."

"The Indian camp is filled with many new and exciting faces," added the off-spinner. "We have Mukesh Kumar, and I believe Jaydev Unadkat will get a good opportunity in the series. It is a highly thrilling time for Indian cricket."