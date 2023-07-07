WATCH: Haris Rauf Marries Muzna Masood Malik, Video From Wedding In Pakistan Goes Viral

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, renowned for his exceptional skills on the cricket field, recently embarked on a new chapter in his life as he entered into wedlock with Muzna Masood Malik. The couple's private wedding ceremony, which took place recently, captivated the hearts of their well-wishers. However, due to unfavourable weather conditions and the unavailability of flights, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to prevent the national cricketers from attending Haris Rauf's wedding in Islamabad.

Ma Shaa Allah. Congratulations to Haris Rauf __pic.twitter.com/8CxGZH8Dt7 July 7, 2023

Boys wishing Haris Rauf for wedding pic.twitter.com/vQKnBdTiCk — Shahzaib Ali __ (@DSBcricket) July 7, 2023

cre Trending Stories

Haris Rauf, looking dapper in a black sherwani complemented by a vibrant red turban, exuded joy as he exchanged vows with Muzna, who donned an elegant all-red ensemble adorned with intricate gold embellishments, following the customs and traditions of the occasion. The wedding festivities kicked off with a lively qawwali night, infusing an element of celebration and joy into the couple's journey. Various videos and images surfaced online, showcasing the essence of Pakistani traditions leading up to the wedding.

While the wedding visuals offered glimpses of the couple's grand entrance and scenes from the vibrant baraat, an emotional video highlighted Muzna bidding farewell to her family, emphasizing the bittersweet nature of this significant milestone. Haris's teammates, unable to attend the wedding due to travel constraints, took a moment to send their heartfelt wishes to the talented cricketer. In a short eight-second video, Shaheen Afridi, standing alongside the team, extended warm wishes, saying, "Harry, all of us wish you a very happy wedding."

As news of Haris Rauf's wedding spread, the entire nation joined in expressing their joy and showering blessings upon the newlyweds. The couple's journey together was met with an outpouring of love, as well-wishers hoped for a future filled with endless happiness, love, and success. Despite the absence of their teammates at the wedding, the players recorded a video message for Haris Rauf, extending their well wishes to their newly-wed teammate.

In other cricket-related news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the national cricketers were unable to attend Haris Rauf's wedding in Islamabad. The decision was based on unfavorable weather conditions and the unavailability of flights for the players to return to Karachi, where the national team's training camp was set to conclude. The team is scheduled to depart for Colombo via Dubai tomorrow, preparing for a two-match Test series starting on July 16.

Although the cricketers' absence at the wedding was regrettable, the PCB's decision prioritized the players' logistical needs and their upcoming commitments. Despite this setback, Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik's union remains a moment of celebration, as their friends, family, and fans wish them a lifetime of happiness and success in their married life.