IPL 2022's pace sensation Umran Malik received his maiden call-up for Team India's five-match T20I series at home against South Africa. However, the speedster could not make it to the playing XI in all the five matches as the Rishabh Pant-led side went with the same XI in all five games. After the South Africa T20I series, Umran will travel with the Indian team to Ireland where the second-string Indian side will be playing two T20Is. Hardik Pandya is the captain of the side and Umran Malik is likely to make his international debut.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif explains why Umran Malik could not make his debut in the T20I series against South Africa. Kaif feels that India head coach Rahul Dravid is making sure that Umran reads the game from the dugout and then makes his international debut.

"I would like to see Umran Malik play for India one day. But at the same time, I don't want to make him rush. Like, Rahul Dravid is making sure he is sitting in the dugout, watching the game from outside. He's got the pace; he's strong and has got the form going at the moment. I am not the only one, the whole of India wants to watch him play for the country one day. His time will come but Rahul Dravid is doing a good job of settling his nerves down and when the time arrives, he will do a great job for India. He's got the skill, pace and right temperament as a bowler," Kaif said.

On Tripathi, who amassed an impressive 413 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 37.54 and a strike rate of 158.23 in IPL 2022, Kaif thinks that the right-handed batter is ready to play for India.

"I was very happy when Rahul Tripathi was picked for the Indian team because someone who has been doing so well in domestic cricket, in IPL whenever he plays for any franchise, either KKR or SRH, he's fantastic. The way he strikes the ball after coming at number three and he can play well against spinners as well as the pacers, I was very happy and I hope he gets a chance to play. Someone like Tripathi can grab the chance with both hands. He looks ready for India. Let's hope he gets a chance and plays a fantastic knock for India," Kaif concluded.