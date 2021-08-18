हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
indian cricket team

Rahul Dravid re-applies for National Cricket Academy Head's post

As per the invitation, the NCA cricket head will report to the BCCI secretary and will get a two-year contract. The person will supervise 25-30 people and 12 will report directly to the head.

Rahul Dravid re-applies for National Cricket Academy Head&#039;s post
Former India player Rahul Dravid (Source: Twitter)

Current National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head Rahul Dravid has re-applied for the position after the BCCI invited fresh applications for the position. The former India skipper had been appointed on July 8, 2019, and since the board doesn't extend contracts with an eye on transparency, fresh applications were invited.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed the development. "Yes, Dravid has reapplied for the position of NCA head. We don't extend contracts anymore, so there was a process that needed to be followed and applications were invited," the official said.

As per the invitation, the NCA cricket head will report to the BCCI secretary and will get a two-year contract. The person will supervise 25-30 people and 12 will report directly to the head.

"The Head Cricket NCA will be overall responsible for running all Cricket Coaching programmes at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore (NCA). He will be responsible for the preparation, development and performance of all cricketers attending training at the Academy. He will be singularly responsible for the development of emerging and youth cricketers within the male and female player development programmes who are sent to the NCA.

"The remit may include, but not limited to India A sides, under 23, Under 19, Under 16 team players, as well as state association players who train at the NCA and upgrade skills at the NCA. Head Cricket NCA will work closely with the National Men's and Women's Head Coaches, and Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams -- including, India A, Under 19, Under 23, India Women's teams in the identification of key training and development objectives.

"He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the Senior Men's and Women's Head Coaches. He will assist the National Men's and Women's Selectors- Senior and Junior, as well Coaches and Captains, coaches for India and India Developmental teams - including Under 19, Under 23 teams in spotting talent and developing them," the BCCI invitation said.

Tags:
indian cricket teamNCARahul Dravid
