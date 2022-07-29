India head coach Rahul Dravid received a lot of criticism on Friday after the toss in the 1st T20 between India and West Indies at Brian Lara cricket stadium in Trinidad. The head coach of the Indian men's cricket team was being slammed on social media website Twitter for India chose yet another opener in T20s. Fans were shocked to see Suryakumar Yadav walk out to bat alongside captain Rohit Sharma after West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 1st T20 clash. This is the first time Surya opened for India and scored 24 off 16 balls that included 3 fours and 1 six. Earlier, Surya has opened for Mumbai Indians in IPL in 12 innings, scoring 441 runs at an average of 36.75 and strike rate of 136.11. He has also slammed four fifties while opening the innings for MI.

There was obviously some logic in trying Suryakumar as opener as India prepares for the T20 World Cup 2022 set to take place in Australia later this year but fans did not like the experiment. Dravid and Co went from getting Rishabh Pant to open in England to straightaway letting Suryakumar open in West Indies. Many fans felt that this experiment is of no use as when KL Rahul returns, the opening pair of Rohit and Rahul will open anyway then why change the batting order.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahul Dravid's experiment.

Earlier it was the no. 4 position which became a circus & now it is the 2nd opening slot. #INDvWI #CricketTwitter— Abhigya Singh (@AbhigyaSingh11) July 29, 2022

Buddy what a crime Sanju have done to always ignored & what Pant done in T20I to get chance after chances first time i am angry on my favourite Dravid after his declaration in multan— Amarjeet Singh (@nimrit2012) July 29, 2022

Dravid plis see him play spin in T20s https://t.co/RxMgCVJAiX— Aravint (@aravint_2107) July 29, 2022

BTW, Dravid sahab escaped all the scrutiny coz of Chappell and Ganguly during his ODI stint. July 29, 2022

Dravid again trying too much with top 4 spots every series

It's just like his captaincy tenure 2007

Hopefully wc result doesn't last pan out that way— . (@finehaihum) July 29, 2022

