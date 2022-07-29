NewsCricket
Rahul Dravid slammed by fans as Suryakumar Yadav becomes 'another Indian opener' in IND vs WI 1st T20, check reacts

India head coach Rahul Dravid received a lot of criticism on Friday after the toss in the 1st T20 between India and West Indies at Brian Lara cricket stadium in Trinidad. The head coach of the Indian men's cricket team was being slammed on social media website Twitter for India chose yet another opener in T20s. Fans were shocked to see Suryakumar Yadav walk out to bat alongside captain Rohit Sharma after West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 1st T20 clash. This is the first time Surya opened for India and scored 24 off 16 balls that included 3 fours and 1 six. Earlier, Surya has opened for Mumbai Indians in IPL in 12 innings, scoring 441 runs at an average of 36.75 and strike rate of 136.11. He has also slammed four fifties while opening the innings for MI. 

Rahul Dravid slammed by fans as Suryakumar Yadav becomes 'another Indian opener' in IND vs WI 1st T20, check reacts

There was obviously some logic in trying Suryakumar as opener as India prepares for the T20 World Cup 2022 set to take place in Australia later this year but fans did not like the experiment. Dravid and Co went from getting Rishabh Pant to open in England to straightaway letting Suryakumar open in West Indies. Many fans felt that this experiment is of no use as when KL Rahul returns, the opening pair of Rohit and Rahul will open anyway then why change the batting order. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahul Dravid's experiment.

Batting first, India managed a total of 

 

 

