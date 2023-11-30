On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a significant announcement, confirming the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (Senior Men). However, the official statement issued by the BCCI notably omitted details regarding the duration of Dravid's contract and that of the remaining staff.

30th November - Rahul Dravid said, "I haven't signed anything yet, let the papers come from the BCCI". pic.twitter.com/xxsHEmHcUU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 30, 2023

"The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," BCCI said in an official statement.

The coaching trio comprising Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Fielding Coach T Dilip, and Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey will continue their roles with Team India, thanks to the BCCI's decision to extend their contracts. Dravid's upcoming second stint with Team India is scheduled to kick off with the tour of South Africa starting from December 10, featuring three ODIs and T20Is each, followed by two Tests commencing on December 26.

When quizzed about his contract length Dravid said, "It's announced officially, I haven't signed anything yet, let the papers come officially from the BCCI.".

After the announcement of the contract extension, Dravid said, "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."

Subsequent to this South African tour, Team India is slated for a challenging five-match Test series against England on home turf. This series precedes the eagerly awaited ICC T20 World Cup in June, set to take place in the West Indies/USA.

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he added.

Rahul Dravid took over the reins from Ravi Shastri following a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, which witnessed India bowing out in the Super 12 stage. Initially appointed for a two-year term, Dravid's tenure concluded with India securing a runners-up position in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup held at home.