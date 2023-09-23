trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666251
RAHUL DRAVID

Rahul Dravid's Son, Samit, Earns A Spot In Karnataka's Vinoo Mankad Trophy Squad

Unfortunately, Rahul Dravid will not be able to witness his son's debut in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy firsthand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 10:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a significant development for Indian cricket, Samit Dravid, the elder son of India's head coach Rahul Dravid, has secured a place in Karnataka's 15-member squad for the highly anticipated Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023. This Under-19 tournament is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from October 12 to 20. Samit's inclusion in the squad has generated considerable excitement, marking the young cricketer's debut in U-19 cricket.

Samit Dravid: A Rising Talent

Samit Dravid, who will turn 18 on the eve of the competition, is no stranger to the cricketing arena. He has previously featured in U-14 tournaments, showcasing his cricketing prowess and determination. This opportunity to play in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy is a significant step in his cricketing journey, and it comes with the added weight of carrying the Dravid legacy forward.

Karnataka Squad Composition

Karnataka, under the leadership of Dheeraj J. Gowda, will enter the tournament with high hopes. Dhurv Prabhakar will serve as his deputy in this young and talented squad. Alongside Samit Dravid, the team boasts a range of promising players, each eager to make their mark in the prestigious U-19 competition. Here is the complete Karnataka squad:

Dheeraj J Gowda (c)
Dhurv Prabhakar (vc)
Karthik SU
Shivam Singh
Harshil Dharmani (wk)
Samit Dravid
Yuvraj Arora (wk)
Hardik Raj
Aarav Mahesh
Aaditya Nair
Dhanush Gowda
Shikhar Shetty
Samarth Nagaraj
Karthikeya KP
Nishchith Pai

Rahul Dravid's Influence

Rahul Dravid, one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced, has left an indelible mark on the game. His contributions at both the senior and junior levels have been exemplary. Dravid himself represented Karnataka not only in senior cricket but also at U-15, U-17, and U-19 levels. His experience and guidance will undoubtedly be invaluable to Samit and the entire Karnataka squad as they prepare for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Tournament Clash with 2023 ODI World Cup

Unfortunately, Rahul Dravid will not be able to witness his son's debut in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy firsthand. The tournament's schedule clashes with the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Dravid serves as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The ODI World Cup kicks off on October 5, making it impossible for Dravid Sr. to be present in Hyderabad to cheer for Samit.

