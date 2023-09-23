trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666249
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2ND ODI

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Update From Indore: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

The weather outlook for Sunday, September 24, suggests a day filled with clouds and humidity.

Sep 23, 2023
After a thrilling victory in the opening ODI, Team India is geared up to face Australia once again in the second match of the three-game series. Scheduled for Sunday, September 24, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, this match carries significant weight as India aims to secure an unassailable lead. However, the weather forecast for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI raises concerns, with the possibility of rain looming over this high-stakes encounter.

The Series Opener

In the series opener, held at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, India demonstrated their prowess by securing a five-wicket win, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami's spectacular 5-51, dismantled the Australian batting order, limiting them to 276 runs. Opener David Warner's 52 was the highest score for Australia. In response, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided India with a strong start, amassing a 142-run partnership. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's vital contributions ensured India's victory.

Pitch Report

The Holkar Stadium in Indore is known for its batting-friendly pitches, characterized by a flat surface and short boundaries. In a previous appearance at this venue, India posted an imposing 385 runs, showcasing their batting prowess. The pitch for the second ODI is expected to maintain its batting-friendly nature, offering pacers assistance with the new ball and spinners coming into play later in the match.

Weather Forecast

The weather outlook for Sunday, September 24, suggests a day filled with clouds and humidity. Morning thunderstorms may disrupt the early hours of the day, followed by a possibility of evening thunderstorms in certain areas. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 29°C, gradually dropping to 24°C as the day progresses. While there is a minor threat of rain during the match and in the lead-up to it, there are predicted thunderstorms at 9 AM IST and 6 PM IST. However, the rest of the day is expected to remain overcast and humid, with limited chances of additional rainfall.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

