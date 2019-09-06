close

Ashes

Rain delays England resumption on Day 3 of fourth Ashes Test

England are trailing Australia by 474 runs with nine wickets remaining in their first innings.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

Rain delayed play on the third day of the fourth Test of the five-match Ashes series at Old Trafford on Friday, with England trailing Australia by 474 runs with nine wickets remaining in their first innings.

Lunch will be taken early at 12:30 pm local time with an umpire`s inspection at 13:00 if there is no further rain.

Opener Rory Burns and night-watchman Craig Overton will resume the innings for England from 23 for one after Joe Denly was removed in the final session on Thursday.

A magnificent 211 from Steve Smith had led Australia to 497-8 declared in the first innings. Marnus Labuschagne (67), skipper Tim Paine (58) and Mitchell Starc (54) also made notable contributions for the visitors. 

Tags:
AshesAustraliaEnglandCricketTest
