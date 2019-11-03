Rain plays spoilsport as 1st T20I between Australia-Pakistan washed out

Sydney: The first contest between Australia and Pakistan in the three-match T20I rubber ended without any result as continous rains disrupted the proceedings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

Asked to bat, Pakistan were 107/5 in 15 overs when rains played spoilsport. Skipper Babar Azam (59 off 38) was the top scorer for the visitors, while stumper Mohammad Rizwan contributed with 31 runs in the play.

For the hosts, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson picked two wickets each.

In return, Australia was handed a revised target of 119 runs in 15 overs. However, just when the hosts looked comfortable after a great start with their scorecard reading 41/0 in 3.1 overs, rains forced the umpires to abandon the match.

Both the sides will now face-off in the second contest at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.