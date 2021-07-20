Raj Kundra arrested: A look into former Rajasthan Royals' co-owner IPL controversies

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has landed in a fresh controversy. The 45-year-old on Monday was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.

Raj Kundra's betting controversy

The former Rajasthan Royals co-owner was also involved in the infamous Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scandal, for which he was banned for life from cricket activities. However, Kundra in 2018 had filed a petition in Supreme Court after Delhi Police gave him a clean chit for the same.

Kundra and then ICC chief N Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan were found guilty of betting in the IPL matches, following which the duo were suspended from any kind of cricketing events for life.

His team Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were also suspended from the lucrative T20 league for two years. Apart from this, Rajasthan Royals cricketers S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were also banned from cricketing activities for their alleged role in match-fixing. The banned has now been overturned and Sreesanth was seen in action with the Kerala team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Meanwhile, the two banned franchises were also back after serving two years suspensions.