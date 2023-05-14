Watch: SRH Debutant Denied Chance As Captain Markram Submits Wrong Teamsheet, Commentator Spills The Beans

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram made a costly mistake during their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 13. He submitted the wrong teamsheet to the match officials, which led to a heartbreaking moment for young player Sanvir Singh. Markram announced at the toss that Singh was making both his Indian Premier League (IPL) and SRH debut. However, Singh did not appear to bat or be on the field, as Vivrant Sharma came out as the impact substitute in the second innings. Commentator Scott Styris revealed that he felt SRH had submitted the wrong teamsheet, with Sanvir's name crossed out for pacer T Natarajan.

Styris showed viewers the teamsheet for batting first, indicating that SRH should have had an extra batter on the list rather than an extra bowler. The match was not short on controversy, as a controversial no-ball in the 19th over of SRH's innings left the home side fuming and led to the game being stopped due to the crowd's reaction. LSG coach Johnty Rhodes later revealed that the players had faced an attack from SRH fans after nuts and bolts were thrown from the stands and hit Prerak Mankad on the head.

Despite being given his cap before play began, Sanvir did not make his debut in this match. It appears that SRH planned to bring on Natarajan as the impact sub when they bowled for Sanvir. Sanvir will have another chance to make his debut when SRH faces the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 15.

Markram's blunder has caused an uproar in the cricketing world, with many questioning how such a mistake could happen at this level of professional cricket. This incident highlights the importance of attention to detail and the consequences of even a small mistake in such a high-stakes environment. It is also a reminder that mistakes can happen to anyone, even seasoned professionals, and that it is essential to take responsibility for one's actions and learn from them. SRH will need to regroup and come back stronger in their next match, with Sanvir eager to make his debut and prove his worth to the team.