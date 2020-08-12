Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Dishant Yagnik, the fielding coach of Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals, on Wednesday (August 12) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Yagnik took to Twitter to announce the news and urged everyone who had been in contact with him to get tested. Yagnik will now have to remain in quarantine for 14 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed to fly out of India to join the Royals squad in UAE.

"Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes!," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals wished a speedy recovery to Yagnik and confirmed that no player has been in his contact as Yagnik is in Udaipur for the last 10 days.

"The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to UAE. The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management traveling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible," the franchise said in a statement.

"Dishant is currently in his hometown in Udaipur and has been adviced to get admitted to hospital for his 14 day quarantine. Post 14 days, Dishant will be undergoing two tests as per the protocols of BCCI. On return of two negative reports, he will be allowed to join the team after self isolating for six days and receiving 3 further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE. We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days," added the statement.

Yagnik, 37, played in 25 IPL matches and scored 170 runs. He made his first-class debut in 2004 and scored 1754 runs in 50 matches at an average of 24.70 with a century and nine fifties.

The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 in UAE.