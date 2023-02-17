Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures, time-table, dates, time, venues, squads list
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Full Schedule: Last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home matches in Guwahati this season.
Trending Photos
Rajasthan Royal (RR) enjoyed a sensational run in 2022, entering their first final since winning the title in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Sanju Samson’s side fell just short of the title against debutants Gujarat Titans last year. In IPL 2023, they will start of their captain in Hyderabad against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Their first home game will be against the Punjab Kings but in Guwahati, Assam. Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.
Their first real homecoming in Jaipur will have to wait till April 19, when they take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. Their final home game of the season will be against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 19. They will round off their group phase fixtures against Punjab Kings on May 19.
Here is Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Full Schedule…
April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad
April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati
April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati
April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai
April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad
April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur
April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru
April 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur
April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai
May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur
May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur
May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata
May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur
May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mohali
Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Full Squad List
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India
|20 years
|Batsman
|INR 4 Crores(R)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|22 years
|Batsman
|INR 7.75 Crores(R)
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 8.50 Crores(R)
|Sanju Samson (c&wk)
|India
|28 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 14 Cr(R)
|Jos Buttler (wk)
|England
|32 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 10 Cr(R)
|Dhruv Jurel (wk)
|India
|21 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 2.60 Crores(R)
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Obed McCoy
|West Indies
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 75 Lakhs(R)
|KC Kariappa
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 6.50 Crores(R)
|Prasidh Krishna
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 10 Crores(R)
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|33 years
|Bowler
|INR 8 Crores(R)
|Riyan Parag
|India
|21 years
|All-rounder
|INR 3.80 Crores(R)
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|36 years
|All-rounder
|INR 5 Crores(R)
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 5.75 Crores
|Joe Root
|England
|31 years
|Batter
|INR 1 Crore
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.5 Crore
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|24 years
|Wicket-keeper
|INR 50 Lakhs
|K.M. Asif
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Abdul P A
|India
|TBA
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Akash Vashisht
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Kunal Rathore
|India
|20 years
|Wicket-keeper
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
Rajasthan Royals will hope to go one better and bring home just their second IPL title this season.
Live Tv
More Stories