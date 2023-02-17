Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures, time-table, dates, time, venues, squads list

Rajasthan Royal (RR) enjoyed a sensational run in 2022, entering their first final since winning the title in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Sanju Samson’s side fell just short of the title against debutants Gujarat Titans last year. In IPL 2023, they will start of their captain in Hyderabad against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Their first home game will be against the Punjab Kings but in Guwahati, Assam. Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

Their first real homecoming in Jaipur will have to wait till April 19, when they take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. Their final home game of the season will be against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 19. They will round off their group phase fixtures against Punjab Kings on May 19.

Here is Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Full Schedule…

April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati

April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati

April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai

April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur

April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

April 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur

April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur

May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur

May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mohali

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Full Squad List

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Yashasvi Jaiswal India 20 years Batsman INR 4 Crores(R) Devdutt Padikkal India 22 years Batsman INR 7.75 Crores(R) Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 25 years Batsman INR 8.50 Crores(R) Sanju Samson (c&wk) India 28 years WK-Batsman INR 14 Cr(R) Jos Buttler (wk) England 32 years WK-Batsman INR 10 Cr(R) Dhruv Jurel (wk) India 21 years WK-Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Kuldip Yadav India 28 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Navdeep Saini India 30 years Bowler INR 2.60 Crores(R) Kuldeep Sen India 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Obed McCoy West Indies 25 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R) KC Kariappa India 28 years Bowler INR 30 Lakhs(R) Yuzvendra Chahal India 32 years Bowler INR 6.50 Crores(R) Prasidh Krishna India 26 years Bowler INR 10 Crores(R) Trent Boult New Zealand 33 years Bowler INR 8 Crores(R) Riyan Parag India 21 years All-rounder INR 3.80 Crores(R) Ravichandran Ashwin India 36 years All-rounder INR 5 Crores(R) Jason Holder West Indies 31 years All-rounder INR 5.75 Crores Joe Root England 31 years Batter INR 1 Crore Adam Zampa Australia 30 years Bowler INR 1.5 Crore Donovan Ferreira South Africa 24 years Wicket-keeper INR 50 Lakhs K.M. Asif India 29 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs Abdul P A India TBA All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs Akash Vashisht India 28 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs Kunal Rathore India 20 years Wicket-keeper INR 20 Lakhs Murugan Ashwin India 32 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs

Rajasthan Royals will hope to go one better and bring home just their second IPL title this season.